YouTube Originals has announced the launch of the first episode of the new documentary series TOGETHER WE RISE: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily. the new series will chronicle the GRM Daily founder Posty, along with peers and other platforms, allowing for a new generation of talent to receive opportunities.

The first episode is available September, 28 and episode two is set for October 1, episode three on October 5 and the final on October 8.

TOGETHER WE RISE: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily will detail the legendary YouTube channel led by Posty, which evolved into a global platform.

The story of Posty highlights the successes of a young, Black, British entrepreneur that is aligned with the rise of Grime and Rap.

The documentary series, which was produced by Warner Music Entertainment, features Skepta, Giggs, Stormzy, Julie Adenuga, Kano, Ghetts, Aitch, Ms Banks, JME, D Double E, Zane Lowe, Dizzee Rascal, and more.

GRM Daily is the pulse of Black, British music culture in the United Kingdom. It was founded in 2009 and has served as a launch for many household talents and amplified already solidified names. GRM has expanded from YouTube to become a pillar for ad campaigns, content production, event production, creative consulting, and more.

YouTube Originals are creative and engaging, series and films for fans across the world, highlighting both Hollywood’s biggest stars and YouTube content creators

You can watch the trailer below.