ASAP Ferg did a virtual interview with Hot 97 fresh off the heels of the release of his Floor Seats II project.

It was only right that the ASAP Mob drama that unfolded recently was brought up in the conversation.

ASAP Illz claimed the “Shabba Ranks” rapper was ousted from the group, and ASAP Bari, who pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2019 and went on to launch a successful clothing line, corroborated the statement. But ASAP Nast said that Ferg is still down with the clique.

“It was something super petty, but to make a long story short…I address it in a song called ‘Big ASAP’ that I’m adding on to the project in a week,” Ferg explained, alluding that he’ll get more into detail. “You’re gonna get all the answers you want out of that song.”

ASAP Ferg found a silver lining in that grey cloud. “They gave me promo I couldn’t pay for,” he said with a smile. “That A is still in my name, that A is still tatted on me.”

According to Ferg, he was with ASAP Rocky when the situation went down and he was just as confused. “We were working on music for most of quarantine,” he added.

When asked about the possibilities of ever leaving the group, Ferg promptly shut it down. “I am in in the ASAP Mob,” he replied. “I mean, who’s been waving this flag for the past couple years?”

Check out the full interview below: