Cardi B reportedly filed trademarks for liquor beverages, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, and mineral water to promote her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, “WAP.”

She also wants to keep her fans laced in “WAP” gear from headwear, footwear, athletic bags, purses and jewelry.

The rapper’s online shop has already been up and running with merchandise for the explicit song like umbrellas, rain ponchos, biker shorts, and sports bras. But apparently she has more tricks up her sleeves.

Advertisement











Cardi B is currently in the middle of a divorce and although she admitted her “DMs are flooded” she owes Bardi Gang a sophomore album and has been working on it.

Chris Rock recently revealed that he pitched for the regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx to get her own comedy series before her rap career took off, but it never happened.

“Cardi B, I saw on some YouTube thing. My kids showed me this Cardi B girl. She didn’t have a record out or anything. I was like ‘Okay we should do a show.’ I’m not even gonna say what network. Me, Cardi B, and her management [went] to kind of get a show going. And it just never happened…”

The comedian went on to say that he tried to sway her to go down the comedy route. “I was like ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good, anyway, you’re a comedy star. She’s really… I think Cardi B is the funniest women, or one of the funniest people. It’s like [Dave] Chappelle, Cardi. Like, in the standings right now. Who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there…She’s good man… Cardi can hang with anybody!”

This is still a possibility for the entertainer. Would you like to see her on a comedy series?