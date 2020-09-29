Charlamagne tha God had a candid talk with Kanye West recently. Over the past couple of weeks, Ye has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion over recording contracts, the entertainment and sports industry, and more. He even took it as far as to urinate on one of his twenty-one Grammy Awards to make a statement. In addition, he uploaded all of his recording contracts since signing to Roc-A-Fella Records back in the early 2000s.

Since then the billionaire music and fashion mogul has continued to educate the general public and other artists on recording contracts. Last week, Ye vowed to give all G.O.O.D. Music artists the 50% share of their masters that he owns. The Def Jam subsidiary has been home to artists such as Big Sean, Common, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, and more.

I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 23, 2020

Big Sean thanked Ye for this promise.

Charlamagne Tha God took to his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz to give his peace on Ye’s most recent mission. The Breakfast Club radio host begins by comparing Ye and Trump’s narcissistic similarities.

“Kanye is both positively brilliants and what a f**kin idiot,” says Charla. “I spoke to Kanye this week. And like I told Kanye, I hope that this conversation you’re having isn’t a self-serving conversation.

He goes on to speak on the fact that Ye fails to tell the whole story of his ownership in his last four projects. At the same token, he re-negotiated with Def Jam multiple times and took advances over his masters.

“It’s like yo, if you’re going to have this conversation, tell the whole truth,” Put it all on the table. If you took the money over the masters cause you wanted to do something, you wanted to buy a house, you wanted to stunt, who knows — but you did. So let’s have that conversation. And I told this to him. He said slavery is a choice. People can flip those words on you and say signing these records deals is a choice too. I just want him to have the whole conversation.”

Peep 28:00 minute mark of the Brilliant Idiots segment below where C Tha God speaks on Yeezy.