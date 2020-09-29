17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was hit with a slew of charges, with multiple felonies after opening fire on a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25th following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23rd. Now, it has been reported that a Christian group has raised over a half-million dollars in Rittenhouse’s name since he has been charged.

The 17-year-old who drove almost three hours to bring violence to an otherwise peaceful protest was charged with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as well as two counts of reckless endangerment and possessing a dangerous weapon as a minor.

The money was raised via a GoFundMe page, which was created on the day he was arrested. The page description reads, “Now, Kyle is being unfairly charged with murder 1, by a DA who seems determined to capitalize on the political angle of the situation. The situation was clearly self-defense, and Kyle and his family will undoubtedly need money to pay for the legal fees. Let’s give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community.”

Rittenhouse’s lawyer is currently fighting extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin, which was where the minor resides and traveled from to kill Joseph Rosenbaum, 36 and Anthony Huber, 26 during the Kenosha riots.