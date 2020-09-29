On September 27, one of Hip-Hop’s most important figures, Lil Wayne, turned 38 years old. Tributes poured in across the Internet, one of which came from DJ Drama. Drama’s message wasn’t just a birthday wish to his mixtape tag team partner but also a reveal of a forthcoming gift to fans.

“Happy Birthday @liltunechi,” Drama wrote to Tunechi. “D7… 2021.”

Yes, that’s right. The famed Dedication series is not over and the duo will create the seventh edition and aiming for a 2021 date.

The Dedication series has been around since 2005 with the latest hitting streaming services in January 2018.

You can see the announcement below. 2021 is going to better after all, right?