Jeezy joins the growing list of artists who are transitioning to media personalities.

The Atlanta rapper announced his weekly FOX Soul talk show Worth a Conversation With Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins on his 43rd birthday on September 28th.

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different,” he tells Billboard. “I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people. From the front-porch conversations to real-life situations, Worth a Conversation is bridging the gap. I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

The show is set to air on October 14th and the “MLK BLVD” rapper will talk about the Black plight, politics, entertainment, and sports.

This isn’t the only news Jeezy is celebrating this year. He proposed to his girlfriend, Jeannie Mai, who is also a co-host on The Real.