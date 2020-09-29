Lil Baby After ‘The Bigger Picture’: Let Me Back Up Off Politics

After the success of his popular and time-sensitive single “The Bigger Picture,” which magnifies the issues of police brutality and racism in the United States, ATL’s Lil Baby says he’s falling back from the political arena.

In the song’s visual, Lil Baby can be seen walking with the Black Lives Matter protesters in the A, leaving some thinking that the trap star would now host more conscious content in his music.

During his interview with GQ Magazine, he spoke on the track’s subject matter, saying, “The more I’m seeing what’s up with all that sh*t, the more I’m like, ‘Let me back up off politics. I don’t want to be no Malcolm X or Martin Luther [King].… I stuck my nose in it. I’m good on that.”

