Lil Yachty Arrested For Going Over 150 MPH In New Ferrari

Lil Yachty was arrested a week ago and charged with reckless driving and speeding after going over 150 mph on an Atlanta highway.

A police officer saw a white 2020 Ferarri F8 speeding up the interstate 75 north going over 150 mph and weaving between traffic. The officer was able to catch up to Yachty and initiate a traffic stop. The QC rapper was then arrested and taken into custody.

The Ferrari was then released to his friend. On Monday, September 28, Yachty took to Instagram to show that he wasn’t in jail. In the picture he is holding stacks of money in what seems to be a Benz. “I’m not in jail,” the caption reads.

Apparently Yachty hasn’t learned his lesson about speeding. Earlier this year Yachty totaled his red 2020 Ferrari 488 after spinning out on a freeway during heavy rainfall. He shared pictures of the incident with the caption, “So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted.”