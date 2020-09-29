Walt Disney Studios have announced Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins to the head of the sequel to The Lion King. Jenkins won his Academy Award for directing Best Picture winner Moonlight.

According to Deadline, The Lion King follow-up will bring back Jeff Nathanson who scripted the first film and he has finished an initial draft of the script.

The last film grossed $1.6 billion around the globe. As of writing, there is not a release or production date set for the new film. The film is believed to explore the characters in the series, which would include a Mufasa origin story.

Jenkins has also been tabbed to direct a biopic on Alvin Ailey for Searchlight. He will bring on his partners Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak as producers.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins said to Deadline. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”