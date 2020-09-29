Naya Riviera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and her younger sister have been inseparable since the actress drowned.

Daily Mail reported that the pair moved into a three-bedroom rented California home to take care of Dorsey’s five-year-old son with the Glee star.

The outlet uploaded exclusive photos of Nickayla Rivera helping Dorsey move from his North Hills home to the $5,000 rental they share 30 minutes away.

Advertisement











“They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits,” an eyewitness said.

Both of their lives changed forever following the untimely passing of Naya Rivera, and Nickayla presumably is playing the role of a caretaker for her nephew.

However, it may be inappropriate that they’re now living together and we won’t be surprised if they grow closer from their trauma bond and become a couple.

Click here to see the photos and let us know what you think.