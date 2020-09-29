After a successful first week for his latest album, NBA YoungBoy has been arrested in Baton Rouge on drug and firearm charges.

YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was one of 16 arrested according to WAFB9. He now faces a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Each of those arrested is facing similar charges.

At the beginning of September, NBA YoungBoy dropped Top, hitting the peak of the Billboard 200 and becoming his third No. 1 album in less than a year.

This story will be updated as more information is available.