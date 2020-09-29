NeNe Leakes Claps Back at Wendy Williams and Andy Cohen: ‘You Ole Cocaine Head and You Ole Racist’

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams’ friendship is seemingly in a weird place after the two publicly dissed each other.

The reality star called out Wendy and Andy Cohen in a series of tweets after Wendy virtually appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Wendy suggested that NeNe “likes attention” and that a spinoff show centered around her would be “boring.” She added that she believes NeNe will eventually return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.

One positive thing that came out of Wendy’s interview was her dismissal of claims that NeNe is using her. But she had time on Sunday night.

Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

She went on to threaten to expose Andy for who he really is and called him a racist.

Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

NeNe Leakes did what most influencers who are at the center of drama do these days, and redirect the conversation to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down! Remember #BLM Remember #breonnataylor REMEMBER the most racist networks — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

But it looks like she has plans to lawyer up.

They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to booknene@gmail.com ITS WAR — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

NeNe wasn’t done there, she began retweeting some tweets from fans who chimed in that she seemingly agreed with.

Damn I'm late Winnifred a.k.a. (wendy)… Said Whattt!!! She is HATER #1 Who the F🤬 does she think she is Oh I forgot Wendy is perfect in her own little bubble. That's why her husband was with his real WIFE to her "everyone" is beneath her #narcissistic — Star Taylor (@piggytoo240) September 28, 2020

What kinda friend would try to stop you from getting the bag? Nene please don't forgive her again because you've let her go on and she's dogged you out too many times now — THE PREP GUY (@Theprepguy) September 28, 2020

What do you mean? Wendy literally went to Nene's former EP and said it would be boring to give her a show…. A real friend would say omg this is a great opportunity to give Nene her own show, she's the reason we watch etc. — THE PREP GUY (@Theprepguy) September 28, 2020