NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams’ friendship is seemingly in a weird place after the two publicly dissed each other.
The reality star called out Wendy and Andy Cohen in a series of tweets after Wendy virtually appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Wendy suggested that NeNe “likes attention” and that a spinoff show centered around her would be “boring.” She added that she believes NeNe will eventually return to Real Housewives of Atlanta.
One positive thing that came out of Wendy’s interview was her dismissal of claims that NeNe is using her. But she had time on Sunday night.
She went on to threaten to expose Andy for who he really is and called him a racist.
NeNe Leakes did what most influencers who are at the center of drama do these days, and redirect the conversation to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.
But it looks like she has plans to lawyer up.
NeNe wasn’t done there, she began retweeting some tweets from fans who chimed in that she seemingly agreed with.