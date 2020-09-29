Chrissy Teigen is taking her fans along her pregnancy journey with her as she carries her third child with John Legend.

“So, we all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks,” she began in a video. “And that’s like super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering.”

“I was always, always bleeding,” Chrissy continued. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month…maybe a little less than a month. But we’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

Advertisement











The Cravings author explained that every time she went to the bathroom she would see blood. “But honestly, just laying there would be blood,” she said. “But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there.”

“It’s so weird because I feel really good,” Chrissy shared. “I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”

“That’s obviously very bad,” she noted.

Chrissy Teigen urged doctors on social media to quit trying to diagnose her. “You have to trust me that I have very good doctors who know what they’re doing, who know the entire story,” she said. “There’s so much more than you can ever imagine. I share a lot, but not absolutely everything. So trust me when I say they know and I just want to keep things so simple for you guys.”

Chrissy went on to explain that the bleeding is caused by her weak placenta, but she assured that her baby boy is healthy. “He’s so different than [Luna or Miles] were,” she added. “He’s strong. I’m so excited for him because he’s so wonderful, the strongest little dude. So, I can’t wait for him. But basically, he’s the strongest coolest dude in the s–ttiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with.”

She’s resting up in the hospital with her hubby by her side. Although this is an alarming update, she reassures the safety of her and her child.

We’re sending her lots of love and prayers during her pregnancy.