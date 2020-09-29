After losing a 3-1 series to the Denver Nuggets, you knew changes were coming to the Los Angeles Clippers. You just didn’t know Doc Rivers would be part of the change.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, Rivers will not return to coach the Clippers next season.

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

Rivers then issued a statement confirming the news.

Rivers had just finished his seventh season with the organization, where he compiled a 356-208 overall record. They reached the postseason in all but one season under his watch, but never made it out of the second round.

For what it’s worth, Rivers is the only head coach in league history to blow a 3-1 lead three times in his career — he did so with the Clippers in 2015 and with the Orlando Magic in 2003.

There were some questionable coaching decisions that Rivers made in the series with the Nuggets that could’ve sealed his faith with the organization. Those coaching decisions also had some Clipper players scratching their heads.

Rivers wouldn’t be out of work for too long. Expect Philadelphia and New Orleans to make a call to him and see if he is interested on coaching again next season.

As for the Clippers, whom are built to win a championship now, they instantly become the most available coaching vacancy on the market.