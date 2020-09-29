SOURCE SPORTS: Eight Members of the Tennessee Titans Test Positive for COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans have been bitten by COVID-19, leading to a suspension for team operations.

In a statement from the NFL, testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The new positive cases will also cause the Minnesota Vikings to temporarily suspend in-person activities as they were the Titans opponents on Sunday.

“Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus,” the Titans’ said in a statement.

According to ESPN, 48 members of the Vikings came in close contact with the positive members of the Titans.

In Week 4 of the season, the Vikings were scheduled to travel to Houston to take on the Texans. The Titans were set to welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Nashville.