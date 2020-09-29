Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is once again a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed that Foles is now the team’s starting quarterback.

Nagy told reporters that Foles will start in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. He added that the situation will not be changing week to week and that Foles will start going forward.

Matt Nagy adds that Nick Foles is the new Bears starting QB moving forward. This is not a week-to-week evaluation. Foles' job until further notice. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) September 28, 2020











Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons and threw three touchdown passes in the final 6:20 of the game to rally the Bears from a 26-10 deficit to a dramatic 30-26 victory.

Trubisky won the starting job before the season began, but has been struggling as of late even with the team standing undefeated at 3-0.

The Bears are paying Foles $21 million guaranteed after restructuring his deal, so it seemed like only a matter of time before he took over the starting job from Trubisky.