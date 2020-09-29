Victor Oladipo reinvented his career as an Indiana Pacer and it appears he wants to move on from the team.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the star guard is “looking to move on this offseason.” Weiss names Oladipo as a possible trade target for the Boston Celtics.

Victor Oladipo is looking to move on from the Pacers this offseason, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic pic.twitter.com/AZ1LzEyWs1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2020

Oladipo is a two-time All-Star and the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2016. The #2 pick in the 2013 draft has earned himself a reputation in the league for his standout performance as a Pacer. After Paul George’s trade, Oladipo came in as the Pacers’ primary player and has lived up to his responsibilities.

Advertisement











Unfortunately, Oladipo has been plagued with numerous injuries the last two seasons. Those injuries are also believed to have strained his relationship with management.

Now with the team looking for a new head coach, and the Pacers’ offense seems to flow better with TJ Warren and Domantas Sabonis, there will be plenty of suiters for Oladipo and the Pacers would receive a nice package for him.

If Oladipo does want out, expect things to move quickly. Oladipo is under contract for one more season. If it’s clear that he has no intention of staying with Indiana, they could explore their trade options now while he has a year left on his current deal.