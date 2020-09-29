During an interview on The Hip Hop Podcast, actor Faizon Love spoke about his issues with comedian Katt Williams, which led to a comment about Harlem emcee Dave East, saying that “he’s n better than 6ix9ine.” Now, West Coast vet MC Eiht has been brought into the conversation and with neither party invloved being known to stand down, this may not be the last of this rift.

Eiht, who just released a song with East on his new Lessons LP, says in an interview with HipHopDX, “He ain’t called out Snoop or J Stone who also has songs and videos with my n***a [laughs]. I guess I’m the lil n***a so it’s all good. I did a song with an artist and a homie, period, verifying his gang affiliation is my now job. My n***a J Stone and Snoop f**k with Dave, but I’m the one getting called out. Now that’s comedy for you [laughs].”

The Menace II Society actor continued, “Sounds like a podcast ratings move, so don’t include me in the quest for ratings. Too much hate from West Coast n***a, period. Must be doin’ something right. I’m being mentioned on n***a’s podcast. Damn, I feel important this morning [laughs].”

Advertisement