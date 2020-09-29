LisaRaye’s surprise b-day celebration call to her sister Da Brat with the co-hosts of her show Cocktails With Queens turned sour when big sis had some things to get off her chest and it just didn’t come out all the way right.

Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson surprised LisaRaye with her half-sister on the phone for Raye’s born day when The Players Club star mentioned that she felt a way about finding out her sister got married via the internet. It started off civilized, but it didn’t end that way. See the video below.

