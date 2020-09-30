A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator Are the New Faces of Gucci

It is announced that A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator will be starring and will be the new faces in the Gucci campaign. The two rappers pull up to Iggy Pop’s mansion in Los Angeles, California in a vintage bronze Rolls-Royce wearing the new Gucci menswear.

In the campaign video below, you will see some dancing in their stylish drip from the brand near the pool with their feathery friends. A$AP is rocking a monogrammed Gucci blazer with a pair of sunglasses and Tyler is rocking a three-piece suit.

Alongside the campaign, Tyler, the Creator is encouraging his fans and people to go out and vote during this election year. Watch a clip he posted on Twitter.

