Jordan Brand has announced a new content series that will highlight the issues of the Black Community titled REAL TALK. The series will also focus on education and awareness while encouraging voting, community involvement, and economic and social justice reform advocacy.



The new series will be hosted by Angela Rye and will feature honest conversations while driving actionable solutions, with various special guests from the Jordan Brand family and the worlds of sports, entertainment, and activism.

“We know our commitment requires action, not just words, and we are already seeing signs that change is possible when inspiration meets action,” said Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “We will continue to do our part to create actionable and meaningful change to bring equal justice and opportunity for Black people and all people of color.”



The first episode will highlight the basics of voting, the importance of local officials, the challenges presented by misinformation, and the power of the Black Vote. Included in the first episode are Chris Paul, Jordan Brand family member, and Baratunde Thurston, writer and activist.



REAL TALK will also introduce a manifesto film that will feature Jordan Brand employees, athletes, and Michael Jordan, all expressing the Brand’s overall stance and unwavering commitment to drive actionable change across our entire Black Community Commitment.