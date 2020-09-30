On Monday (Sept. 28) Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law prompted by Kobe Bryant’s horrific helicopter crash back on January 26. The new legislation makes it a crime for first responders to take an unauthorized photo of the deceased individual or individuals. Following the crash, there were photos released by first responders to TMZ, before alerting the Bryants and the other families.

California State Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson authorized the bill.

“Like many others, I was mortified after I’d heard that first responders captured and shared unauthorized photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan,” said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson. “The actions of the first responders involved were unacceptable, and they highlighted a problem that demands a strong remedy.”

Vanessa Bryant sued the sheriff’s department over the photos from her husband and daughter’s crash. Yahoo reports that Sheriff Alex Villanueva promised Vanessa that the area would be secured following the accident. This proved to be false after photos were released. Villaneuva took to Twitter to cosign the bill on Monday.

(1/2) Shortly following the Calabasas helicopter crash which tragically took nine lives, I sponsored legislation #AB2655 which now makes it a crime for public safety personnel to take or share pictures of the deceased for other than an official purpose. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 29, 2020

The bill states that anyone who violates the new law will be slapped with a misdemeanor and fined up to $1000.