In May of 2019, Grammy Award-winning artist Diamond D released his first album in almost five-years The Diam Piece 2. The legendary virtuoso gathered esteemed names such as Fat Joe, Raekwon, Pharoahe Monch, Snoop Dogg, Erick Sermon, Havoc, Talib Kweli, David Banner, Elzhi, Twista, Xzibit, Styles P, Buckshot & O.C. among others on the long-awaited project.

Today, the “best producer on the mic” releases a new visual from The Diam Piece 2, “Turn It Up,” which features Snoop Dogg & Case.

The video for “Turn It Up” was crafted and animated by renowned African-American artist Marcellous Lovelace. The track displays Diamond’s effortless interpretation of west coast based production, as he, Snoop, and case ride thru the streets of LA.

Advertisement











“This song is one of my favorite tracks from The Diam Piece 2” Diamond commented. “It’s the perfect marriage of east and west coast.”