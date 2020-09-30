Dr. Dre Responds to Estranged Wife’s Absurd Spousal Claims: ‘This All Seems Like the Wrath of an Angry Person’

Nicole Young requested nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support, and just like the rest of the Internet, Dr. Dre thinks it’s absurd.

The mogul already agreed to cover all her bills and is allowing her to stay in his $25 million Malibu mansion. He says their business manager pays her American Express Centurion Black Card, and those bills range from $150,000 a month to $350,000 per month.

Additionally, his private chef prepares three to five meals for her daily. But the big issue in their divorce is the prenuptial agreement.

Nicole claims she was finessed into signing the prenup and he voided it two years into their marriage. But Dre argues that she willingly signed it and would like it enforced.

Dr. Dre claims that he offered an additional $350,000 for her lawyer fees throughout the end of the year. But he recently learned that she took $400,000 in what he calls “unauthorized charges” from his record company’s business account.

Dre. says, “This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers.”

The West Coast legend reportedly submitted documents that prove Nicole’s attorneys made more money during their 2-month divorce than most Los Angeles residents make in a year.