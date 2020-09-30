Tuesday’s Presidential debate was a hot mess rooted in rambunctious verbal chaos. At times there occurred to be two separate debates: Donald Trump vs Former VP Joe Biden and Trump vs Moderator, Chris Wallace.

It was a shouting match. Wallace informed each candidate to avoid interrupting each other. Trump simply ignored the rules and interrupted the former Vice President throughout the night. In one instance, Biden attempted to encourage the American people to vote, but Trump stormed in with more interference. Biden annoyingly responded, “Would you just shut up man?”

Renowned sports journalist Jemele Hill and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God both shared their thoughts on Tuesday night’s debate. Hill has been on record calling Trump’s white supremacist agenda. The Trump administration seemed to have a problem with Hill’s truthful statements, calling her former employer, ESPN to it a fire her back in 2017.

Trump’s white supremacy was corroborated when he failed to condemn white supremacist groups during the debate.

Instead, he urged white supremacist groups like the “Proud Boys” to “stand back and standby.”

Charlamagne Tha God has been rightfully critical of both candidates and characterizes Trump as a narcissist. His smug was only full display last not.

The lack of information from last night’s debate led to another subject of Trump’s taxes and his hair.

“Trump supposedly spent $70,000 on his hair and his tracks showing. The ghetto,” tweeted Hill.

Reports recently leaked of Trump’s hair budget. To Hill’s point, a five figure hair-do should not have those type of deficiencies. Charlamagne took to his IG, piggy-backing Hill’s ridicule of 45.

“What’s a nice way to tell your president his tracks are showing??? Let’s discuss…..”

After last night’s debacle, it is highly unlikely that anyone is looking forward to another debate. This is only the first round of three. We continue to urge everyone to get out and vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.