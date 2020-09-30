The plot thickens with the drama surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Last Friday (Sept. 25) Lanez announced that he would break his silence following a two-month mute session after he allegedly shot Megan. Many expected his first response to be a detailed Instagram Live session of Tory’s side of the story. Instead, the Canadian artist dropped a 17 track project entitled Daystar, to deny the allegations.

Since the alleged shooting back in July, the “Savage” rapper has come out numerous times to condemn Lanez and call him out as the shooter. During the night of the incident, Tory’s bodyguard and Megan’s close friend, Kelsey were in the car with Megan and Tory. Recently, Kelsey and Meg unfollowed each other on Instagram. Another one of the Houston Hottie’s alleged associates named Jaeliey took to her IG story and accused Kelsey of taking hush money from Tory’s camp.

“How can you come in my room that day at the LA house and say (verbatim) TORY SHOT MEGAN..you forget you came back around 4pm after you,” said Jaeliey.

Advertisement











“But now you being quiet? You coward ass mouse b**ch..really lied to ME of all people about being injured bc Tory was beating yo a**?!? Why you ain’t say sh*t??????? But Meg supposed to be your best friend..that’s not how best friends work and you know you wrong God gone handle you accordingly. I also remember you mentioning that they gon have to ‘pay you something??’ Or you forgot??”

She also mentions the reported voicemail that Tory left on Megan’s phone after the shooting.

“Remember how Tory called you and i told you to decline it and we both listened to a voicemail of his a** crying saying how sorry he was for shooting her and how he was too drunk?”

Once Kelsey was aware of Jaeliey’s comments, she fired back on her IG story as well, vowing to tell her story when the time is right.

“Get home girl to 10K, Goodnight,” wrote Kelsey. “When I’m ready to speak my truth , I will. Until then … keep throwing rocks . I’m noting everything.” Check out the posts below.

It looks as if two months was not enough time after your best friend, was allegedly shot.