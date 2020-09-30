The upcoming Super Bowl will have a Black Executive Producer for the first time ever.

The NFL, Roc Nation, and Pepsi have named Jesse Collins, the founder, and chief executive of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to the role for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in August 2019 and made him co-producer of this global event.

Advertisement











“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He’s a true artist,” commented Jay-z. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

From CBS’ special John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero to the Grammy Awards to helming the BET Awards, Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment, has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment and has grown his company into one of the most premier full-service production companies in Hollywood.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” said Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family, and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

The first Roc Nation co-produced Super Bowl show featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. It was the first time two Latina women headlined the event.

Collins has definitely put in the work and is justified for this opportunity to put together a great Super Bowl halftime show.

In the past, Collins has helped shape stories about the Black experience in America (both scripted and unscripted), including The Bobby Brown Story and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Collins track record with a solid foundation in music and variety specials, his company has set the stage for hundreds of truly unforgettable moments in awards show history with the BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, BET Honors, Black Girls Rock!, Soul Train Awards, ABFF Honors, Dear Mama, UNCF: An Evening of Stars and Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell among others.

We at the Source couldn’t be more proud of Collins on his latest opportunity to showcase Black culture on a grand global stage like the Super Bowl Halftime show.

“Jesse Collins is not just a pioneer and top show producer, he is also a gentleman and inspiration,” said Londell McMillian publisher and editor of The Source Magazine. “His track record is exemplary and we know he will contribute in a wonderful way to the Superbowl. His leadership and involvement are well deserved. I will resume watching the Super Bowl Halftime show now.”