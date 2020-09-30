After last night’s heated, intense, overbearing, and sometimes cringe-worthy debate, Americans have looked past President Trump’s interruptions and misleading statements to stated Vice President Joe Biden had the better debate performance.



According to CNN, Six in 10 debate watchers voted Biden did a better job speaking to the American people. Only 28% decided in favor of President Trump. Prior to the poll, 56% expected Trump to have a better debate, while 43% expected Trump to have a better showing.



The results of the polls mirror that of the first Trump and Hillary Clinton debate as 62% were in favor of Clinton, while 27% were in favor of Trump.



Following the debate, Vice President Biden highlighted multiple issues with President Trump receiving a second term. You can see those tweets below.

You heard a lot come out of President Trump’s mouth. Can you name one thing he said to actually make your life better? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Under this president, we have become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided, and more violent.



When I was vice president, we inherited a recession, I was asked to fix it, and I did.



We left Donald Trump a booming economy, and he caused a recession. pic.twitter.com/uEMPaTtZ7F — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020