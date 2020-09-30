Quavo is a longtime fan of the Crash Bandicoot franchise and got the opportunity to star in the trailer for the upcoming release.

The ad below features a man in a Crash Bandicoot trading bars with the Migos rapper about the Crash 4 game. “Yessirrr!! @crashbandicoot We Talkin Mask?? Who’s Ready For Crash 4??” Quavo wrote on Instagram.

The “Motorsport” rapper previewed the game back in July and admits that it’s a “little tougher” than the previous franchise. “It’s a blessing to be part of the franchise that I grew up playing,” he said at the time. “It’s like a dream come true.”

In 2017, Quavo honored his love for the game franchise with an iced out Aku Aku mask chain. He debuted it during the BET Awards that year. “M O R E R E W A R D S,” the caption read.

This is a dope full-circle moment for the rapper. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time hits PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on Oct. 2. Are you ready?