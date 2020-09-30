The creator and designer of Pyer Moss, Kerby Jean-Raymond, has been named the Vice President, Creative Direction for Reebok.



The announcement was made on Twitter and continues the relationship of Jean-Raymond and Reebook, which started with the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection for years ago. In his new role, Jean-Raymond will provide creative leadership across design with the first products under his creative direction will release in 2022.



“Kerby is a fashion visionary with a bold approach who has established himself as a leader and a passionate activist,” said Reebok President Matt O’Toole said in a statement. “We are incredibly excited about the impact he will have on Reebok from a design and brand purpose perspective and for him to bring his unique voice and direction to the Reebok brand more broadly.”



“I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction,” Jean-Raymond said. “I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work.”



You can view the announcement below.

Today, Reebok announces the appointment of @pyermoss to Vice President, Creative Direction. In this role, Jean-Raymond will provide creative leadership across all design disciplines for Reebok. The first products under his creative direction will release starting 2022. pic.twitter.com/icHs1DchdO — Reebok (@Reebok) September 30, 2020