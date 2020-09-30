The NFL reigning MVP Lamar Jackson admits Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have his number.

Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens lost to the Chiefs at home 34-20 for their first loss of the season. Jackson admitted after the game that Kansas City is their weakness. He called them their “Kryptonite.”

Lamar Jackson admits the Chiefs are the Ravens "kryptonite." Said they pretty much had same defensive game plan as the Titans did in the playoff game. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 29, 2020

Jackson has a valid point. The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens three straight times. That outcome is mostly because of the reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes showed why he is the best quarterback in the league, Jackson had the worst passing performance of his career, throwing for only 97 yards.

Jackson didn’t run from his lackluster performance and vowed to get better.

Jackson shouldn’t worry too much about the Chiefs being his kryptonite. They’re the entire league’s kryptonite right now.