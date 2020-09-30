It took only four weeks for COVID-19 to interrupt NFL play.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will not play on Sunday after multiple players and personnel members with the Titans tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini first reported that the Steelers-Titans game has been postponed. Shortly right after, the NFL released an official statement saying the game would most likely be moved to either Monday or Tuesday.

New from the league pic.twitter.com/RnLcZ9mSPj — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 30, 2020











As of right now, a total of four players and five staffers with the Titans had tested positive. No one with the Minnesota Vikings, who hosted Tennessee last weekend, tested positive.

The NFL has stated before the season started that they had put in place protocols in case multiple COVID-19 positive results would come in. With the NFL having games on Thursday night, all day Sunday, and Monday night, it gives the league more flexibility to postpone games during the week instead of rescheduling for weeks later.