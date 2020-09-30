After his continual Twitter rants about artists owning their masters, Kanye West has a lot of explaining to do after Charlamagne Tha God addressed his mistreatment of artists on his G.O.O.D. Music roster and specifically, Big Sean.

During the “Rumor Report” on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne alleged that Ye’ owes the Detroit rapper upwards of $3 million.

Charlamagne said, “I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money and he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back.”

