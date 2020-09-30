On Tuesday night, white supremacist group The Proud Boys, pledged allegiance to President Donald Trump after he told the group to “stand back and stand by” during last night’s Presidential debate.

Chris Wallace: "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down…"



Trump: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left." pic.twitter.com/4vrPocKzcu — Axios (@axios) September 30, 2020

When asked if he would condemn white supremacist groups, Trump replied, “I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not the right-wing. I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.” When moderator Chris Wallace pressed further, Trump said, “What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name?”

When the name “Proud Boys” was mentioned, Trump blurted, “Proud Boys, Stand back, stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem….. This is a left wing problem.”

