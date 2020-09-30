[WATCH] Saweetie Reveals That Her Mom Appeared In Videos For Nelly, DMX

Video vixens were a part of Hip Hop culture for only a short time, but it appears that rapstress Saweetie’s mother was once held that title.

In an episode of The Icy Life Saweetie let viewers know that her mother, Trinidad Valentin, was indeed a video vixen who appeared in Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” video and DMX’s video for “What The Really Want” featuring SisQó.

It was also revealed that her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the 49ers with Joe Montana and her cousin is Gabrielle Union.

