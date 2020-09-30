Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Take Fans on Tour of Rentable ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Airbnb

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans will get the chance to rent the beloved mansion on Airbnb in October.

Will Smith shared a video on his YouTube channel giving us a first look at the crib. Smith was accompanied by DJ Jazzy Jeff and was later joined by the whole crew, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, and Daphne Maxwell Reid.

The pair showed how the residence was decorated to incorporate elements from the hit show as well as Will’s career.

The main bedroom replicates the bedroom that Will slept in when he roomed with Carlton. The room is decked with a bunch of cool amenities like retro Jordans the Fresh Prince wore, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith records, and a mini basketball hoop.

The most touching part of the home was the portrait of James Avery who portrayed one of the best Black TV dads, Uncle Phil.

Bookings for the Airbnb will open on Tuesday and will be available for as low as $30 a night in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary.

Check out the house tour below: