This season, Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals return with the latest iterations of their collaborative PW HU NMD silhouette. Inspired by cerebral thoughts and phrases with meanings of higher energy, Pharrell Williams brings a new design lens to the signature silhouette, using bold color schemes and linguistic elements.

For the first PW HU NMD sneaker drop of the season, Pharrell and adidas Originals present two striking colorways. The first sneaker features a grey and legacy purple knitted upper, a bold stitched graphic which reads ‘extra eye’, and a white midsole complemented by light blue and maroon accents. The second is a vibrant colorway with an orange knitted upper, a bold stitched graphic which translates to ‘extra eye’, a blue midsole, and off-white accents.

Both pairs are constructed of an engineered adidas Primeknit textile upper, matched with a BOOST midsole and rubber outsole. Completing the look, each pair comes replete with co-branded sock liners and additional lace options.

Launching on October 2nd, the LIGHT AQUA of the PW HU NMD will be exclusively available via adidas.com/pharrell, and the BOLD ORANGE colorway releases exclusively via CONFIRMED.