Anthony Davis and his size made it a long night for the Miami HEAT as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 116-98 blowout in game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Throughout the game, AD’s size proved too much for the cinderella Eastern Conference Champions as he tallied 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Finals debut put AD in the company of all-time greats. In their first appearance only Allen Iverson, Kevin Durant, and Michael Jordan put up more than AD. According to ESPN, the numbers for AD only put him behind Shaquille O’Neal and George Mikan for the most by a Laker in their team Finals debut.

Advertisement

AD just having himself a feast at the basket 🍽



(📺: ABC) pic.twitter.com/pNmb3W1MZi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2020











“It’s a great honor to be in that category with those guys,” said Davis. “I mean, they have done so much for the game, Hall of Famers, and for me to come out and perform that way and be mentioned with those guys … obviously that’s a great honor, but I also want to be mentioned in categories with champions, so that’s the next step.”

The sentiment isn’t that he is just happy with what has been done. Instead, he echoed Kobe Bryant: “Job is not done. We have three more.”