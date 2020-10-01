The Shea Butter babe is back and released her new single “Chocolate Pomegranate.” Ari Lennox has performed the single before it was released on Genius special show that was partnered with Reebok.

The new single is written by Dijon Stylez and produced by Elite. The new single is the first release since Lennox dropped “BUSSIT” back in April as apart of the reloaded Dreamers effort. Lennox also makes a special appearance on the new Spillage Village album Spilligion.

Lennox released her last album, Shea Butter Baby, in 2019. Hopefully, this is the start of more new releases from her this year. Press play below.

