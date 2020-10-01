To keep your brain function on point, it is important to exercise, participate in mind engaging activities, and sustain a healthy diet. The following foods are tasty, nutritious, and are packed with a lot of agents to benefit the whole body, specifically the brain.

1. Blueberries – When it comes to your brain consider adding some blueberries in your rotation. This little fruit is has with power and plenty of antioxidants. Blueberries protect the brain from oxidative stress and they may reduce the effects of age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. This tiny fruit has vitamin C and E, which repair and moisturize skin plus reduce fine lines caused by the sun.

2. Avocados – This fruit is full of vitamin B6 which keeps the brain functioning at a healthy level. There are many beauty benefits as well. Avocados have vitamin A, they help to remove dead skin cells from the body. Avocados known to reduce wrinkles and soften skin.

3. Spinach -This super food is contains a great source of folate. This is an agent that helps maintain healthy brain circulation by preventing the buildup of plaque. Spinach has a wonderful source of vitamin B, C, and E, potassium, calcium, iron, and omega-3. This leafy green also helps your hair, skin, nails, and teeth.