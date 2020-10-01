Bryson Tiller is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated junior project on Friday, but that’s not the only thing on his mind.

His hometown, Louisville, Kentucky, is the center of an ugly, unjust scandal for Breonna Taylor’s execution. The father of two has been emotionally impacted by the case just like everyone else.

The officers involved in Taylor’s shooting walked off without being charged for her murder. Recent reports suggested that Daniel Cameron presented evidence to the grand jury proving that the officers were justified because the 26-year-old’s boyfriend allegedly shot first.

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was charged for the stray bullets that went into other apartments and endangering her neighbors.

Bryson Tiller secured billboards to reportedly promote his Anniversary album, but instead, he made a tribute to Breonna Taylor.

Been doing a lot of thinking about what’s going on in my hometown right now,” Tiller tweeted. “The blatant racism that I’ve dealt with growing up in Kentucky, whether it was at Church Camp or School or just walking down the street and hearing people drive by and yell out racial slurs, i know exactly how it feels,” he wrote alongside a portrait of Taylor.

Bryson Tiller concluded, “A lot of us feel like we lost a sister and many of us feel like it was because of racism. And then you have the people who are condemning others based on how they feel which… doesn’t feel right at all. Truth is, all we wanted to see was the right thing be done and here we are feeling wronged once again. We love you Breonna. You brought the city together like i’ve never seen before. Rest easy Queen we will NEVER forget you & will continue to fight for you!”