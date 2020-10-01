Cardi B released “WAP” after taking an unforeseen 9-month hiatus. Its been dominating charts despite naysayers calling the Bronx rapper a flop.

During a Sirius XM interview, Cardi addressed the haters. “There are male artists who will go two years without putting out a song and [the fans] don’t be like, ‘oh, you’re irrelevant, it’s over for you,'” Cardi explained. “Me, I didn’t put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘oh, she’s irrelevant, she’s over, she’s a flop, we told you that’. And I’m like, yo! That type of shit started to get to me but it’s like, I’m not gonna let that shit get to me to the point that I’m going to put out a song that I’m not really in love with.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been working on her Invasion of Privacy follow-up and debunked rumors that she’s having issues with Atlantic Records. “Throughout this whole time people were making rumors like, ‘Oh she’s having problems with her label,’ ‘Her label is shelving her,’ ‘Her label is tired of her and they’re getting more female talent,'” she said. “It’s like, no, they never tired of me. Labels, they want you to put music out. That’s what they love. They want you to put music out all the time, all the time.”

