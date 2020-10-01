Donald Glover revealed that his longtime girlfriend, Michelle, gave birth to their third child.

He spilled the tea during a GQ discussion with I May Detroy You star, Michaela Coel. “You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” the rapper and actor said.

He described the day his son was born as a “weird moment” because it was amid the protests for George Floyd. “Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment,” Glover said.

The actor revealed that he and his girlfriend are considering adopting a child. “And we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there.'” He shared, “So I think all those are great options.”

The notoriously private couple have kept their children out of the spotlight since welcoming their son, Legend, in 2016. The following year he welcomed his second son, and now there’s a new addition to the bunch.

Congratulations to Donald Glover and Michelle on their new bundle of joy.