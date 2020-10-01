The first presidential debate went down Tuesday night and it was an unforgettable night to say the very least.

Hundreds of thousands of people were tweeting about the heated debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, reacted to the Biden’s infamous, “Will you shut up, man” line with her own wit.

“I so feel for Hillary right now because I’m positive she wanted to say that and couldn’t,” Jill Filipovic tweeted, which Hillary responded, “You have no idea.”

Hillary Clinton has been gradually making her way back in the media after a federal appeals court ruled that she didn’t have to appear for a deposition in lawsuit over her emails.

“The District Court has impermissibly ballooned the scope of its inquiry into allegations of bad faith to encompass a continued probe of Secretary Clinton’s state of mind surrounding actions taken years before the at-issue searches were conducted by the State Department,” the appeals court wrote in an opinion issued Friday. “Secretary Clinton has already answered interrogatories from Judicial Watch on these very questions … explaining the sole reason she used the private account was for ‘convenience.'”