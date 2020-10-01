The future of our country is always at stake when it’s time to elect a new president. And education for our youth is one of the top priorities in the presidential race. The way a potential president elect views education is extremely important.

Joe Biden is vocal about his plans for education. Laying out plans that actually make sense. Biden’s plans for education include $160 billion on K-12 education. This includes tripling Title I funding for all public schools, universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, tripling of funding to public schools which serve children with disabilities.

Biden’s higher ed spending would cost about $367 billion. It would include making public colleges and universities free for families making less than $125,000, doubling of the maximum value of Pell Grants, as well as increasing affordability, enrollment, completion and career-building at Historically Black Colleges, Tribal Colleges or Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions.

Advertisement











The list of plans is definitely eye opening and promising. And it’s great to see that no demographic is left out. It’s important to see diversity in our education system. It is even more important to see our leadership taking such a positive stance.

Biden’s education policy stands out for its emphasis on teachers. Which is hugely important due to the fact that teachers are undervalued and often times, under paid. We need to see this continued focus on education from the leaders and potential leaders of this country.