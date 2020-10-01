Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty reportedly welcomed their child on Wednesday according to TMZ.

That’s all the information the outlet had in regard to her delivery. The Queen is safe and her princess is safe, and Ken was right by their side. The baby’s gender and the name is still a secret, but fans are speculating that the rapstress had a baby girl.

Nicki announced her pregnancy in July with a series of maternity photos. “#Preggers,” she wrote under a picture taken by renewed photographer, Dave LaChappelle.

Advertisement

The Queen rapper has been open about her desire to become a mom in the past. She noted that the abortion she had in High School was something that “haunted me all my life” and she didn’t have “anything to offer a child” at the time.

Nicki Minaj has built an empire over the last decade and got married before having a child, just like she wanted. Congratulations to the couple on their new bundle of joy.