Brooklyn native Obasi Jackson, brother of the late Pop Smoke, looks to carry on his brother’s legacy while establishing one of his own. While music runs in the Jackson family, Obasi looks to combine elements of R&B, Trap, and Hip-Hop. He looks to gain momentum as 2020 comes to a close with his newest release, “Ain’t Worried.”

“The single is a piece I wrote to express and represent what can happen when you’re not focused on the right things,” says Jackson. “Too many people get a taste of fame and status and become comfortable, or oblivious. This song is my way of saying no matter what, I won’t be phased. Good or bad!”

With the release of “Ain’t Worried,” listeners can look forward to more music from Obasi.

