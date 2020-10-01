New York rapper Consequence was a victim of online bullying when he posted a family picture at his son’s birthday celebration last month.

“I was body shamed when I posted this pic on 08.17.20 I was approx 113 lbs And some asshole said I looked like “an old junkie”Lupus + Diabetes had been kicking my ass for 7 months straight,” he said in a re-uploaded post.

He added, “But…Oddly enough I was getting better as 2 weeks before that I was 105 lbs and my sugar was in the 500’s from being on Steroids But I was determined to wish my son @caiden817 Happy BirthdayBecause, as you can see, it could have been the last time God’s will is God’s willThis is my story and I’m tell it my way…Wait till you see me in a picture now ???#ThingsAreDifferentNow”

In a recent interview, Consequence revealed his lupus and diabetes diagnosis saying he has what “J Dilla had and what Phife [Dawg] had as a combo happy meal.”

The Love and Hip Hop star’s revelation comes after Chadwick Boseman passed away after silently battling colon cancer for the past six years. In recent days, he appeared noticeably thin and he was the butt of Internet jokes and memes.

It sucks that most people need a sob story to be sympathetic, but Consequence received an outpour of love after he bravely told his truth.