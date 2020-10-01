NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley officially entered a partnership with Lids. The retailer announced new Chris Brickley customizations will be available at all retail locations with Lids Custom. The two will also work on a new hat design with Brickley’s streetwear brand Color Blind.

“Growing up, it meant a lot when I was able to walk into Lids with my Dad and get a hat,” said Brickley. “Years later, to be partners with Lids is a dream come true.”

Chris Brickley x Lids LARUFOTO LUISRUIZ 0165 V2

If you are unfamiliar with Brickley’s resume, he has worked with 60 NBA players as clients including eight of the last 11 NBA MVPs, 10 of the last 12 NBA scoring champions, and 29 NBA All-Stars. Brickley has also made a lane as an influencer at the intersection of sports, fashion, music, and lifestyle.

“Chris Brickley is one of the most well-connected and trusted figures in the NBA circle,” said Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. “His visibility and influence in basketball and streetwear are unmatched. We’re excited to partner with Chris and share his passion for basketball culture with his fans and our customers through his customizations and hat design.”

Brickley is the first athlete trainer to sign as an ambassador to Lids. His partnership follows Melvin Gordon of the Denver Broncos and platinum-selling rapper and social justice activist Meek Mill.